HELL’S KITCHEN — After a man was arrested in a vicious attack on an Asian woman outside a Midtown Manhattan apartment building, the building’s owner shared a new video they say tells a different story about the scrutinized doormen’s response.

According to The Brodsky Organization, which shared the extended video with PIX11, the footage purports to show that now-suspended door staff did come to the aid of the 65-year-old woman after the assault.

The doormen came under fire when the original, shorter surveillance video appeared to show them look on and even close the door as the woman was shoved to the ground and kicked multiple times on the sidewalk.

The two staff members were suspended by the management company pending a joint investigation with their union.

In the new footage, the doormen are seen exiting the building, about a minute after the attack began, to apparently assist the woman after the assailant fled.

While the NYPD said Wednesday no 911 calls were made, a union rep for the doormen told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo they flagged down an NYPD cruiser.

According to Brodsky, the workers claimed they did not initially intervene because they saw the assailant pull out a knife.

The building owner said Wednesday that both workers remained suspended, “pending determination of whether all emergency protocols were sufficiently followed.”

Additionally, the daughter of the victim has started a GoFundMe campaign in honor of her mother.

“There were many times that I wish someone would have stepped in,” Elizabeth Kari wrote in reaction to the initial security video of the attack that went viral.

The 65-year-old woman was on her way to church near West 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue on Monday morning when she was approached by the suspect, who suddenly punched and kicked her, causing her to fall.

The suspect continued to kick her multiple times while she was on the ground, officials said. Law enforcement sources said the suspect told the victim, “You don’t belong here,” before fleeing the scene.

Brandon Elliot was arrested early Wednesday for the attack. Elliot, a convicted felon who was out on parole, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime in the second degree and one count of attempted assault as a hate crime in the first degree, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.