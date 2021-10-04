New video: Man splashes paint on George Floyd statue in Union Square

Surveillance video stills of a man splashing paint on a George Floyd statue in Union Square on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 (NYPD)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — After a statue of George Floyd was vandalized Sunday morning in Union Square, the NYPD early Monday released new surveillance video of a man dousing the statue with paint in broad daylight.

According to police, the unidentified man riding a skateboard approached the statue in the south plaza of the park around 10:15 a.m. and threw the gray paint, splashing it on the face and base of the monument.

NEW VIDEO: Man on skateboard splashes paint on #GeorgeFloyd statue in Union Square in broad daylight



The statue is one of three monuments by artist Chris Carnabuci that were unveiled in the park on Thursday.

The “SeeInJustice” art installation also includes statues of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020, and Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the prominent civil rights leader who died last year.

A George Floyd statue was vandalized in Union Square, photos shared on social media on Oct. 3, 2021 showed. (Credit: Rhea M/Twitter)

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over 10 minutes.

Video shows the vandal riding off on his skateboard, fleeing the area northbound on the west side of the park.

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the incident.

Authorities described the suspect as a man with a medium build, last seen wearing a black hat, dark green jacket, a neon green T-shirt, black shorts, black and white sneakers, and a green backpack.

A sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the “SeeInJustice” art exhibition that also feature the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and Rep. John Lewis, was unveiled in Union Square on Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)