Authorities released new surveillance images of Christine Hammontree a few days before she went missing while visting NYC. (Falmouth Police Dept.)

NEW YORK — New surveillance images of a Maine tourist who vanished early Monday show Christine Hammontree the day when she arrived in New York City, wearing the same oversized T-shirt and sandals she had on when she disappeared.

The Falmouth Police Department in Maine provided PIX11 with two images of the 29-year old woman.

In one, she is checking her cellphone near a restaurant that seems empty, her orange backpack evident in the photo.

In the second image, she is walking through a space in Times Square.

Hammontree, who most recently has been living in Plymouth, Maine, came to New York City last Friday for a visit.

Her Instagram account revealed she has traveled to many parts of the world.

Hammontree was last seen getting into a car outside the McDonald’s in Times Square at 45th Street and 7th Avenue, about 2 am Monday.

She hasn’t been seen since.

PIX11 reached Hammontree’s mother by phone Thursday evening. She said Falmouth Police advised her not to speak, because talking could harm the investigation.

The police in Maine are working with the NYPD on the missing person investigation.

Lt. Jeff Pardue of the Falmouth Police Department told PIX11 Thursday investigators are working to retrace Hammontree’s movements in New York City.