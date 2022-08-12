ROOSEVELT ISLAND, Manhattan (PIX11) — In the city, it’s all about the view — from the skyline to the bridges.

On Roosevelt Island, a new place awaits guests. Chef Megan Brown is heating things up in the kitchen of her restaurant at the Graduate Hotel named “Anything at All.”

“The food I make pays tribute to where I am and who I am today,” Brown said. “We focus on farm-to-table. Long Island, Hudson Valley, East Coast. Approachable and easy to eat.”

The chef adds a lot of passion to each dish.

“I say that food saves my life. It’s service and creativity. Hospitality is where all of those things come together,” Brown said. “I’m rooted in the philosophy of service; I come from humble beginnings, from the south side of Chicago. So, how can I impact people’s lives? How can I add value? How can I bring opportunity for folks?”

The new business has staff ready to welcome all new customers. Summertime is usually a slow season for restaurants, but the hospitality industry is hoping customers will be back for a bite.

“Thankfully, people are out and eating, spending money,” said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. “We are cautiously optimistic. We are in a better place than we were a year ago.”

Click here to see the local promotions for Restaurant Week. It’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event this summer.

Those who want to try out Chef Brown’s dishes can take the tram, the Q102 bus or the F train.