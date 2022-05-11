EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — With a surge in violence in New York City, some young people are using their voices to make a difference. They’re talking about their perspectives on solutions in a weekly new podcast in East Harlem.

Each Wednesday at Exodus Transitional Community on Third Avenue, it’s showtime for the new podcast, which is uniting young people from three different NYCHA developments. The show gives those residents the opportunity to step up to the mic and bring their experiences to the conversation.

It’s called Youth Nation Grindin’.

The podcast was developed by the hosts: Curtis Council from the Johnson Houses, Julio Banks from the Jefferson Houses and Kysean Barfield from the Wagner Houses. They say the podcast is “for the youth by the youth.”

The mission is to develop and create a weekly forum for young people to express their ideas on critical topics including housing and food insecurity. Right now, the focus is curbing violence in their neighborhoods.

No topics are off limits, from bullying to Black representation in media to gun violence. Julio Medina is the executive director and founder of Exodus Productions; he said it’s a passion project because it’s personal for him. He grew up at the Patterson Houses.

“I served 12 years in prison,” he said. “I created this so no one had to go back. That is the most critical thing we can do for our young people.”

Eugene Rodriguez from the Neighborhood Safety Initiatives said it’s not just about talking, it’s about listening to what young people have to say about what impacts them everyday.

The first episode premieres this week. It can be listened to on YouTube. You can also follow Youth Nation Grindin’ on Instagram.