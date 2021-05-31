New photos of man wanted in anti-gay attack in Midtown: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man wanted by police for punching another man and allegedly making anti-gay statements in a Manhattan CVS on April 24, 2021. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The NYPD on Monday released new, clearer photos of a man who was caught on video attacking another man in a Manhattan store while allegedly making anti-gay statements.

Police said the victim, 24, was walking into a Midtown CVS on the corner of West 34th Street and Eighth Avenue around 7 p.m. on April 24 when he was suddenly assaulted.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect walked out of the store, but then turned around to punch the victim in the back and neck. The attacker also stated anti-gay remarks, according to the NYPD.

The suspect then fled on foot heading westbound on West 34th Street, toward Ninth Avenue.

Police said the victim indentifies as gay. He refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).