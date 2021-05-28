New photos in Times Square protest attack released by NYPD

Police released these new images of individuals wanted in connection with a Times Square assault.

TIMES SQUARE — Officials Thursday released new photos of individuals wanted in connection with an assault in Times Square amid protests over turmoil in Gaza.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man Monday accused of knocking a Jewish man to the ground and assaulting him with a group of others.

New photos: Times Square antisemitic attack suspects sought by NYPD

Faisal Elezzi and several others allegedly surrounded Joseph Borgen on Broadway on May 20, then punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him, police said. Borgen was also hit with crutches.

“I was holding my head bracing, trying to make it out alive,” Borgen, 29, said. “My whole face was on fire, more pain than anything else.”

Borgen thought he was going to die.

Elezzi was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Police previously arrested Waseem Awawdeh on charges of assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Times Square hate crime arrest: Man charged in group attack on Jewish victim

The NYPD was still looking for several others in connection with the incident on Monday night.

The violence in Times Square came after the announcement of a cease-fire in the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).