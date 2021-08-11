Surveillance images of a man accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times in Inwood, Manhattan on Aug. 7, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan — Police late Tuesday released the first image of a man accused of shooting a teenager multiple times on a Manhattan street last weekend.

The surveillance images also show a black Toyota Highlander believed to be the getaway car after the shooting, being driven by an unknown person, authorities said.

According to police, the man in the above photo got out of the Toyota around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of West 204th Street and Broadway in Inwood, and approached the 15-year-old boy.

The man displayed a firearm and then opened fire, striking the teen nine times, authorities said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and initially listed in critical condition. Police on Tuesday described his condition as “stable.”

Officials said the gunman hopped back in the SUV after the shooting, speeding off to parts unknown.

