MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — After an intensive search, police identified the man they believe sexually assaulted a Manhattan jogger on March 27.

Carl Phanor, 28, allegedly attacked the 39-year-old jogger on a bike path at Clarkson and West streets, near Pier 40 in Hudson River Park, just after 6 a.m.

The suspect rode up behind the victim on a bike and pushed her to the ground, police said. He then choked and sexually assaulted her before taking off with her cellphone. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage, which was previously released by the NYPD.

Police have not yet located or arrested Phanor.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police are searching for a man who allegedly choked and sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging along the West Side Bike Path near Pier 40 in Hudson River Park on March 27, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)