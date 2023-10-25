INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) – A planned performing arts center in Manhattan will aim to amplify the work of artists from New York City’s immigrant communities.

The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrant will be located at 407 West 206th St. in Inwood. The new performing arts center, which is expected to open in 2026, will serve as the home for the non-profit theater organization The People’s Theatre Project.

“The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante will be an exemplary space, developing and producing theater that is more equitable and representative of immigrants, Latine artists and our communities of color,” said Mino Lora, the founding executive artistic director of the People’s Theatre Project. “For the last 15 years, we have been committed to uplifting the voices of marginalized communities, and The People’s Theatre will connect, inspire, and catalyze generations of immigrants and their allies.”

The People’s Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrant will feature a midsize theater, a smaller performance space, rehearsal studios, a soundproof practice room, and a gallery space. It will offer live music and dance performances, film screenings, and other civic and community events.

The People’s Theatre Project will also partner with the New York Public Library to provide research and literary programming to allow community members to explore the immigrant experience through scholarship and the performing arts.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the performing arts center was held on Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to see this development move forward and look forward to attending the ribbon cutting for this beautiful performing arts space that will showcase immigrant stories throughout our community,” said U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York.

