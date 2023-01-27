MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A friendly — but blunt — reminder from the Times Square Alliance: No Smoking!

New signs are reminding New Yorkers and tourists that you can’t smoke in public spaces across New York City — that includes weed. The signs read: “Let’s Be Blunt: No Smoking in the Plazas”

Smoking of any kind, including marijuana, cigarettes and vapes, is not allowed in pedestrian plazas, which is in line with New York City law: The Smoke-Free Air Act.

The 2002 law “prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in most workplaces and public spaces. This applies to any substance, including cannabis, and includes areas near hospital entrances, parks, beaches and pedestrian plazas. The SFAA also prohibits the use of smokeless tobacco at sports arenas and recreational areas that issue tickets.”

Fines are $50 a pop.