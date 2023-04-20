FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — As construction crews continue to pull apart the collapsed parking garage that killed one man and injured at least six others in Manhattan’s Financial District, inspectors are piecing together what was known in the years leading up to the collapse of the 1920 building.

The owners have yet to comment on the modern history of code violations and concrete cracks documented by the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB). However, the city agency in charge of safety inspections did give more information Thursday about who knew what and when.

The garage at 57 Ann St. had four open building code violations, including a two-decades-old 2003 concern over ceiling cracks and defective concrete.

DOB records essentially show the violations were ignored until around 2010 when the owners began working with an engineering firm. The DOB was there in 2013 and wrote up other non-structural violations. A spokesman said the concrete cracking was not noted by inspectors.

“During the 2013 inspection… The records we have don’t mention any other violating conditions at the time of that inspection,” a DOB spokesman said in response to PIX11 News’ questions.

As to why the garage was never shut down, despite at times being non-responsive for years to safety violations, a DOB spokesman said: “We inspected the building multiple times after the issuance of the 2003 violation. During those inspections we did not observe conditions that would necessitate a Vacate Order.”

The city agency is currently conducting a review as it does with all collapses like this. Mayor Eric Adams would not take questions about the garage Thursday at an unrelated event about sustainability.

Comptroller Brad Lander, who would have the power to audit the DOB, said it is too early for that.

“I want to see what DOB has to say about this building, but it is clearly an area of concern,” Lander said.

The comptroller does point out there is an existing risk of more red flags getting missed due to staffing shortages across the city, especially when it comes to the buildings department.