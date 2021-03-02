New surveillance images of two unidentified men accused of assaulting and robbing a food-delivery worker in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 2, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The NYPD on Monday released new surveillance images of two men wanted in the attack and robbery of a food-delivery worker in Midtown Manhattan in January.

The above stills come from the new footage police released in hopes the public might help identify the pair caught on video assaulting the worker.

According to police, the attack happened on Jan. 2 as the delivery worker was attempting to make a delivery near the corner of West 54th Street and Seventh Avenue.

As the victim arrived around 2:45 a.m., the two unidentified men approached him and started punching and kicking him, authorities said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one of the men grab the delivery man by the head while the other appears to try to pick his pockets, before punching him in the head.

WATCH: Two men sought for punching, kicking food-delivery worker before stealing his wallet and cellphone, police say



FULL STORY: https://t.co/3x7MFho0NV pic.twitter.com/QeyUJSdcvd — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 9, 2021

Police said the attackers stole the man’s cellphone and wallet, containing about $300 in cash, before fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained fractured ribs and was taken by private means to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Authorities first released the above video in January.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).