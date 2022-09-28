MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With the Knicks and Rangers home openers quickly approaching. Sports fans will be returning to Madison Square Garden and they will be hungry.
Justin Walters got a sneak peek at the garden’s culinary offerings this year.
by: Justin Walters
Posted:
Updated:
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With the Knicks and Rangers home openers quickly approaching. Sports fans will be returning to Madison Square Garden and they will be hungry.
Justin Walters got a sneak peek at the garden’s culinary offerings this year.