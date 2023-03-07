HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Famous museums and works of art can be found all around New York City.

The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling is a place to discover new exhibits that reflect the community. The next show opens March 9, 2023, and it has many stories to tell.

“We are lucky to be a children’s museum at the intersection of Harlem and Washington Heights. For me, I’m constantly thinking about my childhood and what I wish I could have seen as a young kid growing up,” said Damien Davis, the guest curator.

“Get That Old Thing Back” is a group exhibition featuring LaKela Brown, Jen Dawson, Esteban Jefferson, Yashua Klos and Nate Lewis. It “ponders and explores what makes an art museum a real museum?”

“Bony Ramirez: CARIBABY” is the first institutional solo exhibition for Dominican-born artist Bony Ramirez, and it “celebrates Dominican/Caribbean culture through the lens of portraiture and magical realism; combining traditional painting, collage, drawings on bristol paper, and found materials.”

The museum is open to the public every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students and classrooms can also schedule tours for workshops and to meet creators.