New Christmas tree rises from the ashes in front of Fox News headquarters

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A day after a man allegedly set a Manhattan Christmas tree on fire, people gathered to celebrate a replacement. The event was a symbol of resilience and courage, attendees said.

A 50-foot, colorful tree replaced its burnt-out predecessor Thursday night. The previous tree was set on fire — the suspect in that arson, 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha, was charged and then released. Several attendees condemned the ‘Grinch’ who ruined a beautiful Christmas display.

The new display was mounted in just a matter of hours in front of the News Corp. Building in Midtown, the home of Fox News.

“Something very horrible [and] destructive was done,” one attendee told PIX11 News, “and what they did here today … everything felt very warm and friendly.”

Another attendee said the celebration “brought light to a really dark time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Fox News rebuilds Christmas tree following Midtown fire

2021 gridlock shows expanded peak travel time

Harlem community center needs serious repairs

NYPD sergeant donates kidney to fellow cop

New Penn Station draws ire of some preservationists

NYPD says hate crimes are on the rise

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter