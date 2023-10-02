WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A neighbor is the prime suspect in a shooting that killed two people and a dog in Manhattan on Friday, police said Monday.

Jackie Billini, 57, and Levaughn Harvin, 42, were shot in the head while waking Billini’s pit bull, Zeus, near West 165th Street and Edgecombe Avenue in Washington Heights at around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The victims, who were friends, were rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, police said. The dog died at the scene.

The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the victims before running away, police said. It is believed that the suspect knew the victims, according to police sources.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)