HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Hundreds of Harlem residents spent Christmas Day at the National Action Network to get a free, hot meal and toys for children as the community celebrated the holiday.

It was a day of unity at the National Action Network’s House of Justice, which transformed into a haven of hope Monday. Some people who attended the gathering said that providing meals for their families can, at times, be a struggle.

“It’s important to the community because there are a lot of us out here who are not as fortunate as others,” said Theresa Davis, who attended the event. “We have hungry people, homeless people. We have people who need to eat every day.”

Davis has attended the annual dinner for years and spent the day surrounded by love, enjoying a meal with her family.

“It takes me back when I was a child when I didn’t have this to come home to,” Davis said. “Sometimes it was nothing on the table. Right now, today, I thank God and all my grandchildren, and children, my husband, my friend for being here today.”

The aroma of mac and cheese, candied yams, and all the fixins’ filled the air as National Action Network founder, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and dozens of volunteers spread cheer in the form of a holiday meal.

“People need to know with all going on in the world that there’s still some people that care, and when you have people — elected officials and others they see on TV that’ll spend a day with our families here with them — it gives them a sense of their self-worth,” Sharpton said.

Tables filled with toys awaited eager children, promising the magic of the season to those who need it most. Doreen Swinnie brought her 5-year-old granddaughter Egypt, hoping to instill a learning experience.

“I just wanted her to understand what it’s like being around people that’s homeless and to see how people share,” Swinnie said. “She has gifts at home, but I wanted her to experience what it’s like being with other people.”

Mayor Eric Adams also attended the event. He said it’s his hope that in this season of giving New Yorkers will feel led to give back.

“We should give thanks that we’re able to sit down with our families, but then we need to go out and understand there are countless number of New Yorkers that are not able to be with their families,” said Adams. “Let’s ride the subway today and give someone a pair of socks, some undergarments. There’s just so much we can do in our small places.”

The Christmas dinner is just one of many community events held at the National Action Network throughout the year. Staff recently held a dinner at their headquarters on West 145th Street on Thanksgiving, and they’re now looking forward to their next event, which is expected to take place next month on Three Kings Day.