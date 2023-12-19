MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An unknown person entered a Manhattan Dunkin’ and delivered a box with a bullet inside that had an employee’s name on it on Dec. 13, according to police.

Around 10:30 a.m., an unknown man walked into the Dunkin on Eighth Avenue. Police said the man placed a box with a bullet inside on the counter. The bullet had the name of the 34-year-old victim on it.

Police said the man said nothing and was seen entering the 14th Street station.

