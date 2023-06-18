UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was a Juneteenth Jazz jubilee like no other.

Formerly incarcerated men were up on the stage at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, showing everyone in the audience how music can change people’s lives.

One of them was Chontay Smith. He sounds and plays like a professional musician; instead, he hopes to inspire others to turn to music to turn their lives around.

The 48-year-old was serving 25 years in prison for a drug offense when he joined the Music on the Inside program.

“Music on the Inside means to be a person who is given a second chance, a second opportunity to be a different person,” Smith told PIX11 News.

His voice teacher, Marion Cowlings, said he was the ideal student.

“It was fun with Chontay. He listened. He practiced. He did everything a teacher could want,” Cowlings said.

Also performing was 49-year-old Javier Perez.

Perez taught himself to play guitar and compose a piece he dedicated to his family while serving 20 years in a New York state prison.

He said Music on the Inside changed his life.

“That’s the only way I can make the time positive,” Perez said.

Music on the Inside, or Moti as it’s called, was created by Alina Bloomgarden eight years ago.

The nonprofit is growing every year to bring hope and healing through the transformative power of music.

“It’s the Louis Armstrong story,” Bloomgarden told PIX11 News. “I learned Louis Armstrong was arrested when he was 11 years old…He had a music teacher, and it was the first music education he really had.”

“Mrs. Bloomgarden, who founded Jazz at Lincoln Center, had allowed me to work with phenomenal jazz musicians who become mentors for our program,” Mikell Grand, a life coach and mentor coordinator, told PIX11 News.

When Chontay finished his set, he wiped away tears in his eyes as he stood up from the piano to receive thunderous applause.

This jubilee was also a fundraiser. If you want more information about Music on the Inside, visit their website, musicontheinside.org.