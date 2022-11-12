THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) – The Museum of Broadway will soon be the place to be for theater lovers in New York City.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays and the people who make them.

The museum will open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 15, located at 145 West 45th Street in Manhattan.

The Museum of Broadway features the work of dozens of designers, artists and theater historians, while taking visitors on a journey through Broadway’s history.

Tickets to the museum start at $39. The Museum of Broadway will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.