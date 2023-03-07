CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of vandals spray-painted a statue of Christopher Columbus inside Central Park, the NYPD said Monday in a public appeal for tips.

Surveillance footage released by the department shows the duo approaching the statue around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 26.

Using red spray paint, the pair wrote “murderer” and “give us our land back” on the statue, according to authorities.

They then defaced the statue further with the paint, police said, before fleeing on foot.

