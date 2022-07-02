Isaac Argro is guided by police. The 22-year-old is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend. (PIX11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a request to remand bail from defendant Isaac Argro, prosecutors described his alleged murder of Azsia Johnson as “a premeditated execution.” Argro, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, on the night of June 29, Argro asked Johnson — the mother of his 3-month-old daughter — to meet him “under the guise that he wanted to give [her] items” for the baby. Instead, he allegedly showed up empty-handed and wearing all black.

That’s when Argro allegedly shot Johnson, 20, in the head, “leaving his crying [daughter] in the stroller, as he ran away.”

Before her death, prosecutors said Johnson texted someone else exactly where she was meeting Argro. She also described what he was wearing, and that description matched witness accounts. Prosectors said Argro ditched his all-black outfit after the attack.

Following Johnson’s death, Argro allegedly called members of her family and asked about his child. During one of those calls, he allegedly threatened someone, telling them they were “next.”

Johnson’s mother, Lisa Desort, told PIX11 News she believed Argro was responsible as soon as she heard her daughter was killed. She described Argro and Johnson’s relationship as violent, adding the city failed to protect Johnson.

“[Police said] ‘it’s not harassment. He’s just mad,’” Desort said during a vigil on Thursday. “[I said] no, he’s gonna kill my daughter,’ and he killed my daughter. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

In their request to remand bail, prosecutors said the couple “have a history of domestic violence.” When Johnson was seven months pregnant, Argro allegedly assaulted her in Queens County.

He fled after the alleged attack, and prosecutors said Johnson can be seen “crying with bruises to her face” on police body camera video. The complaint for that incident, which happened in January, was open.

“[Argro] also threatened the victim’s family members during the pendency of their relationship and the family had been worried about the victim’s well-being,” officials wrote.

While Argro does not have a criminal record, he does have three youthful offender adjudications for sexual misconduct, possession of stolen property and petit larceny. Those incidents date back to 2015, officials said.

As he was led into Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday night, Argro told reporters he’s innocent.