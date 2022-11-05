MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 21 people injured, according to the FDNY.

A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said they received multiple calls and reports of people trapped. Residents remote from the fire were told to shelter in place until fire units make their way up to the apartments.

As of 12:30 p.m., the FDNY said there were two people who sustained life-threatening injuries and four people who were seriously injured. Fifteen people sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.