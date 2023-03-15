WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Wednesday evening, police said.

The vehicle hit the pedestrians near Broadway and West 190th Street in Washington Heights around 6:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. It appears a car struck the pedestrians in front of a building at 4425 Broadway, police said.

Three men and a woman suffered leg injuries, while two girls suffered bloody noses, according to authorities. They were all taken to a hospital.

The woman driving the vehicle initially left the scene of the crash but then returned, police said. She was taken to a police precinct for questioning.

Additional information about the crash wasn’t immediately available.