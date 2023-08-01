MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A vehicle jumped a curb and hit multiple pedestrians on Manhattan’s east side, leaving at least 10 people hurt Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened near East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to the FDNY. At least 10 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, police sources said. A passenger who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident fled the scene, according to sources.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.