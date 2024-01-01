NEW YORK (PIX11) — Multiple pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a wrong-way driver during a police pursuit in Manhattan early Monday, officials said.

Cops were flagged down after two people got into a fight near 34th Street and Seventh Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. One of the officers tried to intervene when a man, 44, got into a black car and drove the wrong way down Seventh Avenue. The driver allegedly hit several people before he was stopped near 34th Street and Ninth Avenue, police said.

The driver jumped the curb and hit police cars, a restaurant awning, and a food truck, where a woman, 39, was pinned, authorities said. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At least six pedestrians and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect is in critical condition at the hospital.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, officials said.

