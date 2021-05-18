Multi-vehicle collision on West Side Highway causes extensive delays

MANHATTAN — A chain-reaction collision involving multiple vehicles blocked multiple lanes of the West Side Highway, causing extensive traffic delays on the southbound side of the highway.

AIR11 was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and showed the multi-vehicle crash along the southbound side near West 96th Street, blocking the left and center lanes.

Due to the emergency response, the left and center lanes of the northbound side of the highway were also blocked in the area of the collision.

Traffic on both sides of the highway was forced to squeeze down to just the right lanes, which caused a major backup southbound, due to the morning commute heading into downtown Manhattan.

Traffic was jammed from the George Washington Bridge down to the crash scene near West 96th Street.

If you’re heading southbound from the George Washington Bridge, Riverside Drive or Broadway might be better options this morning until the lanes reopen.

AIR11 captured several people being treated on the scene by EMS, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.