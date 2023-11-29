MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An MTA worker was dragged under a train and killed while working in the subway in Manhattan Wednesday, officials said.

Hilarion Joseph, a track worker assigned to flagging duties, was fatally struck by a D train underground near the 34th Street–Herald Square station around 12:15 a.m., according to Transport Workers Union Local 100.

The 57-year-old somehow got dragged under a northbound D train just south of the subway station, officials said. Joseph was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“There was work taking place, scheduled work. The fellow was flagging, and it’s very much still under investigation on what went wrong.” MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. “Our folks were at the hospital last night with the worker’s family. Obviously they’re very much in our thoughts right now.”

The National Transportation Board said it was sending a team to investigate the incident. NYPD officials said no criminality was suspected.

“These are dangerous jobs that we ask our people to do day in and day out,” NYC Transit President Rich Davey said.

