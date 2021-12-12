MTA worker assaulted at Manhattan subway station, agency says

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — An MTA employee was assaulted at a Lower Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, according to the transit agency.

The worker was injured at the Bowling Green station, NYC Transit tweeted. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Service on the No. 4 and 5 lines was delayed due to the incident beginning around 9:20 a.m., according to the MTA.

“Northbound 4 and 5 trains are delayed while we get medical help for an assaulted employee at Bowling Green,” NYC Transit tweeted.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

