MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will cause traffic gridlock the week of Sept. 19 until Sept. 23. MTA bus riders should prepare for additional travel time.

The M15, M15-SBS, M34-SBS, M42, M50, SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10, SIM8, SIM8X SIM25, SIM31, SIM23, and SIM24, will all experience service alterations as follows:

M15, M15-SBS:

Northbound stops along 1 Avenue from 39th St to Mitchell Plaza will be closed beginning at 12 a.m., Sept. 19 until Sept. 23

Buses will make stops before and after bypassing stops on 1 Avenue at 38th Street and 50th Street

M34-SBS:

No M34-SBS service between Waterside Plaza and 2nd Avenue at Est 28th Street beginning 5 a.m. Sept. 19 until Sept. 23

The last eastbound stop will be made on 2nd Avenue at E 30th Street

For westbound service board buses on E 34th Street at 1st Avenue

Eastbound missed stops: 2nd Avenue at E 28th Street Along E 23rd Street from 2nd Avenue to Avenue C, E 34th Street at 1st Avenue, Waterside at Waterside (Waterside Plaza at FDR Drive)

Westbound missed stops: Waterside at Waterside 1 and Waterside 2, Ferry Terminal at FDR Drive.

M42:

Service along M42, E 42nd Street and E 41st Street between 2nd Avenue and the FDR will be suspended beginning at 4 a.m., Sept. 19, until Sept. 23.

The last eastbound stop will be on E 42nd Street at 2nd Avenue before the intersection.

For westbound service, board buses at the stop on E 42nd Street at 3rd Avenue.

Missed stops in both directions: E 42nd Street at 2nd Ave and 1st Avenue and E 41st Street at 1 Avenue

M50:

M50 buses will be detoured from E 49th Street and E 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

The last stops on E 49th Street at 1st Avenue will be closed beginning at 12 a.m., Sept. 18 until Sept. 26

Use the stops on E 49th Street at 3rd Avenue or Madison Avenue for westbound service.

Use the stops on E 50th Street at 5th Avenue or Lexington Avenue for eastbound service.

The first and last stop will be on E 50th Street at 2nd Avenue.

SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10:

Southbound SIM1C, SIM3, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10 and SIM33C stops on W 57th Street at 6th Avenue and along 5th Avenue from W 55th to W 51st Street will be closed beginning Sept. 13 until Sept. 27

For 57th Street service, please use the stop on Central Park South at 6th Avenue

For the 5th Avenue service, buses will make stops on 7th Avenue between W 57th Street and W 50th Street.

SIM8, SIM8X SIM25:

Southbound SIM8, SIM8X and SIM25 stops on E 57th Street at Madison Avenue and along 5th Avenue from W 57th Street to W 42nd Street will be closed beginning Sept. 13 until Sept. 27

For the 57th Street service, please board buses on E 57th Street at Lexington Avenue

For the 5th Avenue service, buses will make stops along Lexington Avenue between E 57th Street and E 42nd Street

SIM31:

Southbound SIM31 stops on E 57th Street at Madison Avenue and on 5th Avenue at W 51st Street will be closed beginning Sept. 13 until Sept. 27

For the 57th Street service, please use the E 57th Street at Lexington Avenue stop.

For the 5th Avenue service, buses will make a stop on Lexington Avenue at E 51st Street.

SIM23, SIM24:

Southbound SIM23 and SIM24 stops along 5th Avenue from W 59th to W 51st Street will be closed beginning Sept. 13 until Sept. 27

The first southbound stop will be on Central Park South at 5th Avenue.

Buses will then make stops along 7th Avenue between Central Park South and W 50th Street.

The start times of service changes are subject to change at the discretion of the NYPD.

Riders can avoid traffic by taking the nearby Lexington Avenue 4, 5, and 6 lines, which will run on a regular weekday schedule. Trains will run every two to three minutes at a minimum and even more frequently during rush hour when vehicle traffic is expected to be at its peak.