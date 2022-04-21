MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One person was reportedly struck by a train at 34th Street-Penn Station about 4:48 p.m. Thursday, causing schedule changes.

A full list of the changes is below:

A/C trains are running via the D from 59 St-Columbus Circle to W 4 St-Wash Sq.

E trains are running via the M from 5 Av/53 St to W 4 St-Wash Sq.

Southbound C/E trains are running on the express track from 59 St-Columbus Circle (C)/42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal (E) to Canal St.

The MTA offered these options to commuters:

Consider taking a B train for service between Manhattan and Brooklyn

Consider taking an F or M for service between Queens and Manhattan

Expect delays in A/B/C/D/E/F/M service

Delays were also caused by another incident of someone being struck, the MTA tweeted. Someone was reportedly hit at the 125th Street station about 4 p.m.

A list of service changes related to that incident is below:

There is no 3 train service between 96 St and Harlem-148 St.

Northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Nevins St to 149 St-Grand Concourse

Northbound 3 trains are running on the 1 line from 96 St to 137 St-City College, where they will be turned southbound for service.

Some northbound 2/3 trains will end at Wall St, Chambers St or Times Sq-42 St.