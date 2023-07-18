NEW YORK (PIX11) — More accessibility projects, elevators and station improvements are coming to the subways.

Riders can see the projects from the platforms to the elevators and turnstiles.

MTA officials on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Disability Pride Month by showcasing some new projects.

New way finding features will be seen at 11 subway stations and all 24 stops on the M66 bus route in Manhattan. On Tuesday, an event was held at 66th Street-Lincoln Center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

“Today’s MTA is determined to dramatically increase the accessibility of our subway system, as evidenced by the incredible pace of improvements the last few years. More new accessible stations have been opened during the current capital program than the last three programs combined,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal secured funding for these stations in his district. There are 39 subway stations, 23 of which are accessible, in the district.

“Everybody should be able to navigate New York’s public transit system independently,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-WFP, Manhattan).

Advocates demonstrated the technology inside the station, including phone-based app technology that reads digital codes installed along the station.

“It’s always about funding. That’s the do-all and end-all,” said Sharada Veerubhotla, a rider and advocate.

Riders said they have noticed the improvements and always want to see more.

“We are far behind, and we have far to go,” said rider advocate Khalia Hayslett.

Riders, advocates and officials have regularly met with the agencies, especially during the previous four to five years.

“They listen to what we are saying. It’s not just lip service,” said rider advocate Debra Greif,

There are a record number of elevator projects in the pipeline. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said 12 to 15 projects are happening each year.

Officials said station improvements on many fronts are a priority.

“A more accessible system helps all customers, and that’s clear with these new features. Although it’s designed for customers who are blind or low-vision, NaviLens can translate information into dozens of languages, making it a helpful tool for customers who have limited English proficiency,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo.

The stations of the future will also have new turnstiles. Some changes are already in place and being tested. Fare evasion costs the agency an estimated $600 million annually and can limit other improvement projects.

MTA engineers designed an in-house fix that prevents the metal bar from being moved back, which is how some riders slip through without paying.

Crews are installing the modification at four thousand turnstiles over the next two years.

Accessibility improvements, including new signage, are appearing around the system and are being evaluated.