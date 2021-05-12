File photo: New York Police Officers patrol on foot the subway station of Times Square on December 31, 2015 in New York City.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation after an MTA employee was assaulted at the Times Square subway station Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The worker was on the southbound platform of the No. 2 train when he was punched in the face around 7:40 a.m., according to Transport Workers Union Local 100.

The victim did not require hospitalization, according to MTA Communications Director Tim Minton, who confirmed the attack.

No arrests had been made as of the publishing of this story.

Less than two hours later, a man on the same platform was spit on and slashed across the face by an unknown assailant, police said.

The transit worker assault is among the latest in a string of violent crimes plaguing the subway system.

Just a week ago, a 62-year-old off-duty subway conductor was slashed across the face on a train in Brooklyn, leaving him in critical condition and nearly blinded.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).