An MTA conductor was pepper-sprayed on the No. 2 train in Harlem on Dec. 25, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

`HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA train conductor was pepper-sprayed in the eyes at a Manhattan subway station Christmas morning, police said.

The suspect pepper-sprayed the 37-year-old conductor aboard the No. 2 train at the 135th Street subway station in Harlem at around 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said. No other information was immediately available.

