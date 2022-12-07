FILE: A subway station stands in Times Square on January 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA conductor was pelted with a soda can in a Chelsea subway station Tuesday night, police said.

The male suspect threw the can at the conductor’s head while the window was open on the northbound No. 1 train at the 14th Street station on Sixth Avenue at around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police believed the soda can was full.

The conductor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

