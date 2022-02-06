MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Passengers were on a Manhattan bus on Sunday when it was struck by a bullet, police said.

The NYPD taped off the area around East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue as they investigated after the MTA bus was shot around 2:30 p.m.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Officials have not yet released a description of the shooter.

A number of neighborhood residents told PIX11 News they regularly see dangerous and suspicious people in the area. They weren’t surprised to learn a bus had been shot.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Harlem artists celebrate Black History Month

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

Raising cancer awareness

Grandma of 10 so mad she cries over heating issues at East Harlem public housing

Harlem's Fashion Row: Creating bridge between brands, designers of color

More Manhattan

Crime

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Law enforcement in NY wants changes after 7 officers shot since start of 2022

Paterson officials zero in on 4th ward where violence is on the rise

Adams pushes for major changes to bail reform in NY as crime spikes

Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter