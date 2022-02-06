MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Passengers were on a Manhattan bus on Sunday when it was struck by a bullet, police said.

The NYPD taped off the area around East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue as they investigated after the MTA bus was shot around 2:30 p.m.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Officials have not yet released a description of the shooter.

A number of neighborhood residents told PIX11 News they regularly see dangerous and suspicious people in the area. They weren’t surprised to learn a bus had been shot.

