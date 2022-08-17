INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said.

The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said.

The item, which authorities did not describe, hit the driver in the face, according to police.

First responders transported the driver to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

The assailant, who was last seen fleeing northbound on Sherman Avenue, remained at large as of early Wednesday. A description of the suspect was not immediately provided.

The attack unfolded hours after MTA officials called for justice in an assault on a subway cleaner who was beaten in the Bronx when he stepped in to help commuters who were being harassed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).