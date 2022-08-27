MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Midtown Manhattan, injuring the driver and a 97-year-old passenger, police said.

The crash happened at Lexington Avenue and E. 57th Street just after 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.

An MTA bus on the M101 route attempted to turn onto East 58th Street from Lexington Avenue and jumped the curb, hitting a light pole.

The driver and the passenger injured — both women — were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, authorities said. No pedestrians were injured in the crash, according to police.

Officials are investigating why the crash happened.