DIAMOND DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A MTA bus and construction truck collided, sending eight people to the hospital, according to officials.

An M6 bus was driving on Madison Avenue when the side of the bus accidentally hit the bucket of a bucket truck breaking windows on the bus around 8:30 p.m., according to officials.

Officials said eight people were injured and taken to the hospital. Police told PIX11 News there was no criminality involved in the accident.

