An MTA bus and a box truck collided on the Upper East Side in Manhattan on July 13, 2023. (Credit: Citizen app)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two people were hurt when an MTA bus and a box truck collided on the Upper East Side in Manhattan Thursday morning, authorities said.

The MTA bus and the box truck were both traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue when they collided near East 85th Street around 8 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Two people on the MTA bus suffered minor injuries, while no one in the box truck was hurt, police said.

Video from the scene of the crash showed part of the box truck tipped at an angle after the collision. The MTA bus also appeared to have sustained some damage near its rear.

Last week, 32 people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a double-decker bus filled with tourists collided into an MTA bus in Manhattan. The collision happened at First Avenue and East 23rd Street on July 6.

New York City Transit Authority officials said the driver of the tour bus was speeding, ran a red light, and then crashed into the MTA bus. The crash prompted fresh concerns about about how the popular tourist option is regulated.