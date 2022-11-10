NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Veterans Day Parade will start at noon, running north along Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 45th Street, and the MTA has announced the easiest ways to get to the parade route on Friday.

For those going to the parade using the subway, the following stations will take you to the parade route:

23th Street Station

28th Street Station

42nd Street – Bryant Park Station

Grand Central – 42nd Street Station

The Veterans Day Parade will also reroute buses running along Fifth Avenue. The following are the changes announced by the MTA:

Buses BM1, BM2, BM3, BM4, BM5, X27, X28, X63, X64, X68, BXM3, BXM4, BXM6, BXM7, BXM8, BXM9, BXM10, BXM11, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10, SIM33C, SIM31 will use Lexington Avenue and QM1, QM2, QM3, QM4, QM5, QM6, QM10, QM12, QM20 will use Madison Avenue. Q32 will use Sixth Avenue Northbound Friday and Seventh Avenue Southbound SIM8, SIM8X, SIM23, SIM24, SIM25 and SIM30 will use Seventh Avenue.