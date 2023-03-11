MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Imagine a game at the Garden without the choice to get a beer or wine? MSG Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Liquor Attorney, accusing the agency of abusing its power.

In a statement, MSG accuses the SLA of threatening to take away its liquor license at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre. MSG Entertainment filed an Article 78 petition and demanded an injunction in response to the SLA filing charges against MSG for using facial recognition technology to ban attorneys involved in lawsuits against MSG from attending events.

In a statement Saturday, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment James Dolan said, “this gangster-like government organization has finally run up against an entity that won’t cower in the face of their outrageous abuses.”

Saturday night, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal told PIX11 News he supports the SLA because he said it’s illegal for MSG to keep people out of what he calls a “public space”.

“James Dolan cannot deny patrons entry into Madison Square Garden just because he doesn’t like them, just because he thinks they may have business or legal interests opposed to his corporate interest,” said Hoylman.