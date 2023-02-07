MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Visitors hitting up Madison Square Garden a concert, a Knicks game or a Rangers game may wonder where the name came from.
After all, the building is round. It’s also about a 10-15 minute walk from Madison Square Park.
“I can’t quite understand why we call it square,” Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday at an unrelated event. “Maybe we should rename it Madison Round Garden.”
The name dates back to the original entertainment venue. The current iteration is not the first. Madison Square Garden used to be adjacent to the park, according to Madison Square Park Conservancy.
The first venue was built in the 1870s, but it was demolished in 1889, according to Madison Square Park Conservancy. A second Madison Square Garden was built at the same site near 26th Street and Madison Avenue. It hosted events until 1925.
A third Madison Square Garden opened that year at 49th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to Madison Square Park Conservancy.
MSG in its current form, located between 31st and 33rd streets and Seventh and Eighth avenues, opened on Feb. 11, 1968, according to Madison Square Garden.
“From a structural standpoint, the Arena was considered an engineering marvel for its time, including its famous circular shape and unique, cable-supported ceiling, which contributes to its intimate feel,” according to the MSG website. “In October 2013, The World’s Most Famous Arena became the world’s most state-of-the-art with the completion of a three-year, top-to-bottom transformation, ensuring that Madison Square Garden will continue to be the site of historic, unforgettable live experiences for generations to come.”