NEW YORK (PIX11) — A visit to the famed Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center and watching a show is a treat, but learning what it takes to make it happen is extra special.

Musicians, actors and those who work behind the scenes draw back the curtains for this unique experience and the youngest spectators.

“I love it because, as a little kid, there was always an appreciation for the elders in my community, watching them build up things. As a little kid, not knowing if I was going to be in a field like this gave me the feel of actually what to do later on in life. Now I’m actually doing them, people asking questions, and I’m teaching them,” said John Savier, Theatrical Footwear Costume Designer for the Metropolitan Opera.

The Met’s presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute is back for the holiday season.

Right before the first performance, the cast and crew welcomed ticketholders for an interactive meet-and-greet. Children and families got to enjoy demonstrations by artistic and backstage staff members.

“I thought it would be good for him to have a live experience, and the idea of being able to see members of the cast, what happens backstage and, of course, the building is just incredible. It’s such a fun experience to come here,” said parent Robin Hazelwood, who brought her 5-year-old son Oliver.

From trying on costumes from the wardrobe department…to a favorite with this crowd, face painting.

“it’s cool. We are house people. So, I like that they were able to see other kids and interact,” said parent Jordan Glasglow. “It’s a blue dragon,” said her son with excitement.

About 3,500 attended the family-friendly show and got to experience the open house. The goal is that the interaction will spark curiosity and inspire future artists who one day will take the stage here, too.

“It’s the future. If you want something to continue on, you have to take the youngers and bring them up in that same environment,” said Gregory Warren, a chorister at Metropolitan Opera.

The Open house is a one-day-only event, but you still have plenty of time to see the Magic Flute. It runs here through Dec. 30. For more information, head to metopera.org