CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – They call themselves the Mott Street Girls. They are two local women and former tour guides who are on a mission to help their community and their culture on the Lower East Side by giving walking tours of Chinatown.

Chloe Chan and Anna Huang both have corporate day jobs. On the weekends they put on their sneakers and get to their real passion project of giving tours in Chinatown. They do it to help educate people and empower small businesses still hurting from the pandemic.

Chan and Huang have been leading special walking tours in Chinatown since October 2020. Their tour groups started to grow in popularity, all thanks to word of mouth and Instagram.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chan and Huang started the tours to help boost small businesses they love and help cut down on misinformation about their community. They said it quickly turned into a way to help and highlight some of the oldest businesses such as Tings Gift Shop at 18 Doyers Street and Artbean Coffee Roasters.

There are 21 stops in their one-hour walking tour. They stop by the first tenement building, the Chinese Opera House, the Mott Street fish market and give their own favorite places to eat and shop.

The Mott Street Girls give tours on the weekends and now weekday evenings and are hoping to expand.