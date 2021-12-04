Morningside Park stabbing spree suspect charged with murder in death of Columbia student: NYPD

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree in Manhattan on Thursday was charged by police late Friday night. 

Vincent Pinkney, of Manhattan, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted assailt and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

The 25-year-old purported gang member allegedly killed Columbia University student Davide Giri as he walked back to his apartment following a soccer match, police said. 

Giri, 30, was cutting through Morningside Park when Pinkney stabbed him in the stomach, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

About 15 minutes after the attack on Giri, a tourist from Italy was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. The victim was expected to survive.

Pinkney continued on his spree until officers found him, according to the NYPD. Police said they recovered his knife in Central Park, where he was menacing a third victim.

According to police sources, Pinkney is an ex-convict and suspected member of the EVK “Everybody Killas” gang. He was on parole for a gang assault in 2013, while his most recent arrest that’s unsealed was in 2014 for conspiracy, police sources said.

The senseless attacks left fellow Columbia University students stunned. Mourners gathered Friday night for a vigil in Giri’s memory.

The attacks occurred nearly two years after Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College of Columbia University, was stabbed to death during a robbery inside Morningside Park. Majors’ death sparked widespread outrage, in part over safety and security measures in the area around the park.

