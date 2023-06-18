NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fairytales are virtually part of everyone’s childhood memories. Thanks to them, multiple tropes have been created over the years – from the damsels hopelessly waiting to be rescued to the powerful prince charming wearing his shining armor, ready to save the day.

But times have changed, and one father is on a journey to update those tropes with his new children’s book, More than a Crown.

Inspired by his own experience as a single dad to a little girl, the story has all elements of your typical fairytale, but with a twist – it’s focused on diversity and acceptance.