NEW YORK PIX11) — More than 25,000 people, including former Olympians Molly Huddle and Jacob Kiplimo, are participating in the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday.

The 13.1-mile race kicked off at 7 a.m. in Prospect Park in Brooklyn and will end in Central Park.

The event has forced dozens of street closures in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

PIX11 reporter Kiran Dhillon has more on the story in the video player.