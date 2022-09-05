LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than 2,500 residents of the Jacob Riis Houses were still without safe running water on Monday after arsenic was discovered at the sprawling New York City Housing Authority complex.

The problem was first reported Friday, although NYCHA officials on the ground said positive tests came back Aug. 29. Residents currently have one of two options: fill up bottles at watering stations connected to fire hydrants, or pick up bottled water being offered.

Test results returned Monday did not detect arsenic, a city official said. However, out of an abundance of caution, officials advised residents not to drink tap water until the water is deemed completely safe.

“Since Saturday, we have conducted additional, more precise testing at both the source and where water is delivered to apartments, and everything previously thought to be positive for arsenic has, so far, now tested negative,” a City Hall spokesperson said. “While these results are promising, the health and safety of New Yorkers are our top priorities, which is why the mayor has ordered additional testing to be conducted to be absolutely certain the water is safe to drink. We are now waiting on test results for more than 100 additional delivery points. Out of an abundance of caution, we are still advising Riis Houses residents not to drink or cook with the water in their buildings, and we are continuing to provide clean water for anyone who needs it.”

Skepticism and mistrust of the city remains high among the public housing residents.

“This is been going on way before they told us, and I noticed it,“ said Linda Mitchell. “I told my neighbors ‘don’t drink the water, don’t take a bath, this water is cloudy.’”

The cloudy water situation was highlighted by PIX11 in early August. The city insists that was a separate issue, but neighbors are not so sure.

“Even when it’s fixed, I’m going to use bottled water, I don’t trust it,” Mitchell said.

NYCHA said the first sign of arsenic only came during testing of two high-rise towers a week ago, setting off the current series of events. Officials have continued testing water throughout the complex from taps, and directly from pipes water towers.

“We are going to make sure we provide these results transparently publicly to the resident,” said Daniel Greene, NYCHA’s senior vice president of Health Homes. “Then [we will] put in place a plan to do additional testing because we know we want to build back confidence for folks.”

The water coming from the street already testing negative, and much of the focus of the first round of testing was on the high-rise infrastructure like roof tanks and pipes. However, Greene said testing will point to the exact cause.

He was less clear about how long it might take to resolve the situation.

“The forensic tracing of the exact source is going to take some time,” Greene said. “We are going to do it as quickly as possible, and I’m happy to provide information, but I’m not going to make something up and give everyone the information that they want, we have to work with our scientists.”